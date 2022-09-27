Reversing a century of tradition, most cars now sell for over the manufacturer's sticker price. This is thanks to high demand paired with hobbled production due to global parts supply problems. But the brand with the highest average percentage mark-ups might be the biggest surprise.

It isn't some luxury or performance brand; it's Kia, the South Korean car brand usually thought of as a value purchase. On average, Kia cars and SUVs are selling for about 6% over their sticker price, according to data from Edmunds.com. Roughly tied for second, at 4% above sticker price on average, are Honda, Hyundai and the luxury SUV brand Land Rover.

