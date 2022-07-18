hypatia-h_b95aa5b7f5d4c84f3f1b5841eb9fac1b-h_f016210fba0822e4a228a38e541969c7.jpg

KFC is testing out new chicken nuggets for a limited time.

 KFC

KFC is trying out a new type of chicken nugget in an effort to attract younger consumers.

Starting Monday, the chicken chain is offering Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets in restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a limited time. The nuggets are made with white meat and KFC's signature 11 herbs and spices, and they come in servings of eight, 12 or 36 pieces.

