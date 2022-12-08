Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day

Oil prices jump 4% after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak. Pictured is the pipeline pumping station for the Keystone operations in Steele City, Nebraska, in July 2012.

 Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.

The shutdown of the major oil pipeline that carries crude from Canada triggered volatility in the energy market on Thursday, with oil prices briefly surging as much as 5% before retreating.

