Key inflation measure slows slightly, but remains uncomfortably high

A key inflation reading showed a glimmer of hope on Tuesday, revealing a slight slowdown in rising prices -- though they remain uncomfortably high.
The Producer Price Index, which measures wholesale prices before goods and services reach consumers, rose 10.8% in May compared to where it stood a year ago, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While that's down from the revised 10.9% rise reported in April's reading, it is still high by historical standards. The PPI had not recorded a double-digit increase in data going back to 2009 until this past December.
When stripping out volatile food and energy, the so-called core PPI posted an 8.3% gain over the course of the last 12 months, compared to the revised 8.6% rise in that reading for April.
Much of the increase was due to soaring energy prices. Wholesale energy prices were up 5% in May compared to April, and up 44.6% over the course of the past 12 months.
A one-month increase of 8.4% in wholesale gasoline prices in May resulted in a 66.2% rise in gasoline over the year. The national average for a gallon of gasoline at the retail level hit $5 for the first time ever over the weekend, according to figures from AAA.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The good news for consumers is that wholesale food prices showed no month-over-month increase, despite rising retail prices for those goods. Wholesale food prices are still up 13.3% over the past 12 months, and the retail prices for food purchased to eat at home posted a one-month 1.4% rise in May and an 11.9% increase over the past 12 months, according to an earlier Labor Department reading.
The report comes after Friday's Consumer Price Index, which showed the fastest pace of price hikes for consumers in more than 40 years. These reports likely put further pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively in order to battle inflationary pressures.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.