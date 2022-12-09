Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high

A key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November. Pictured is a Home Depot distribution center in Stonecrest, Georgia, on November 30, 2021.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.

The Producer Price Index, which measures prices paid for goods and services by businesses before they reach consumers, rose 7.4% in November compared to a year earlier, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That's down from the revised 8.1% gain reported for October.

