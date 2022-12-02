Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended early Friday morning after Elon Musk said it violated the platform's rules on inciting violence.
"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted in a reply.
CNN could not confirm which specific tweet prompted West's suspension. However, earlier in the evening, West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — tweeted an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside.
In the video, West did not apologize for his antisemitic remarks but seemed to try to distance himself from any "hate group."
"I have no association to any hate group," West said as he closed his remarks in prayer. "If any hate happens upon any Jewish person, it is not associated (gestures to himself) because I am demanding that everyone walk in love."
CNN has previously reported that several people who were once close to West said that he has long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler — and once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. A business executive who worked for West told CNN that the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his "obsession" with Hitler.
