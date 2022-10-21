Kanye West dropped by Balenciaga

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22 in New York City. Fashion powerhouse Balenciaga has severed ties with Kanye West.

Fashion powerhouse Balenciaga has officially severed ties with Kanye West following a series of antisemitic posts and other controversial comments from the rapper, according to a report from Women's Wear Daily citing a statement from Balenciaga's parent company.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, said in a statement to WWD. Kering did not respond to CNN Business' requests for comment.