Kanye West dropped by Balenciaga

Fashion powerhouse Balenciaga has officially severed ties with Kanye West following a series of antisemitic posts and other controversial comments from the rapper, according to a report from Women's Wear Daily citing a statement from Balenciaga's parent company.
"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, said in a statement to WWD. Kering did not respond to CNN Business' requests for comment.
The New York Times reported that West and Balenciaga's relationship has been a close one and that he and creative director Demna Gvasalia text "several times a day." But Gvaslia and Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga's chief executive, reportedly attended the ill-fated Paris fashion show where West wore one of his controversial line of "White Lives Matter" shirts.
Ye's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted earlier this month for violating policies for posts containing antisemitic content.
In a now-deleted tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Recently, Ye announced plans to acquire Parler, a far-right social platform, to prevent having "to fear being removed from social media again."
