Juul Labs settles litigation in the United States

On December 6, E-cigarette maker Juul Labs said that it has settled litigation it faced in the United States, resolving a substantial amount of legal issues for the company. Juul tobacco and menthol flavored e-cigarette products are pictured in California on June 23.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

"The global resolution covers more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs against Juul Labs and its officers and directors," the company said in a news release.

"The global resolution covers more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs against Juul Labs and its officers and directors," the company said in a news release.

