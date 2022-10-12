Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre

A jury has reached a decision on how much talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder. Jones is seen here on September 21 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

 Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies.

With its punishing award, the decision could shrink or even doom Jones' Infowars media empire, which has been at the center of major conspiracy theories dating back to former President George W. Bush's administration and was embraced by President Donald Trump.