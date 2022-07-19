Judge orders October trial for lawsuit between Elon Musk and Twitter

Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany.

 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

In an early victory for Twitter, a judge on Tuesday ruled that the company's lawsuit against Elon Musk over their $44 billion acquisition agreement should go to a five-day trial in October.

The decision came at the end of the first hearing in the case over whether to expedite the proceedings. When it filed the suit last week, days after Musk moved to terminate the deal, Twitter filed a motion to expedite the proceedings and requested a four-day trial in September. Musk's legal team opposed the motion.

