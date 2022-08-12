Judge denies Trump Org and former CFO's motion to dismiss tax fraud indictment

On August 12, a New York judge denied The Trump organization and former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, pictured here at court on July 1, the request to dismiss tax fraud charges.

A New York state judge denied the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg's motions to dismiss tax fraud charges during a hearing Friday.

Judge Juan Merchan said he would grant a hearing to hear arguments over whether statements Weisselberg made while in custody the day of his arrest in July 2021 could be suppressed. The Manhattan district attorney's office did not oppose the hearing but opposed the motion.

