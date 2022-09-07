Judge denies Elon Musk's request to delay Twitter trial following whistleblower disclosure

On September 7, a Delaware judge denied Elon Musk's request to delay his trial with Twitter over their $44 billion acquisition deal. Musk is pictured here in South Texas on February 10.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A Delaware judge on Wednesday denied Elon Musk's request to delay his trial with Twitter over their $44 billion acquisition deal after a former top executive alleged the company has serious security vulnerabilities.

However, Musk's team will be allowed to add arguments based on the former executive's whistleblower disclosure to its case arguing the Tesla CEO should be allowed to walk away from the deal.

