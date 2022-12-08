Bourbon brand Jim Beam is offering what could possibly be the weirdest gift for the holidays — hug-simulating pajamas.

The unisex red flannel "Kentucky Hug" PJ set looks like your basic comfy plaid pajamas, with one exception. There's a removable panel that fits around the neck and shoulders. When activated, it applies pressure to those areas in a way that's meant to mimic a real-life hug.