Jeff Bezos announces 40 grants totaling $123 million to combat homelessness

Jeff Bezos, here during an interview with CNN this month, announces Tuesday 40 grants totaling $123 million to combat homelessness.

 CNN

Jeff Bezos is continuing to make good on his pledge to give away the majority his wealth, to the tune of $123 million today.

The Amazon founder announced on Instagram Tuesday that he has recently awarded 40 grants as part of his Bezos Day 1 Families Fund initiative, which he launched in 2018. The donations are part of a $2 billion total commitment to combat homelessness.