A Chinese billionaire and a former University of Minnesota student who accused him of rape have reached an undisclosed agreement, bringing an abrupt end to a case closely watched -- and now hailed as a minor victory -- by women on the other side of the world.

JD.com's founder and former CEO Richard Liu reached a settlement with former student Liu Jingyao, who accused him of raping her in her Minneapolis apartment after a group dinner in 2018, ending the high-profile case less than two days before a planned civil trial in Minnesota.

CNN's Nectar Gan and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

