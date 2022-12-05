The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January.

The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity bulls alike. It indicates that the Fed's strategy to rein in inflation by raising interest rates isn't quite working and that more painful interest rate hikes are coming.

