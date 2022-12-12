Janet Yellen: Inflation will be 'much lower' by the end of 2023 and a recession isn't required

Inflation will be 'much lower' by the end of 2023 and a recession isn't required, Janet Yellen told CBS's "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired on Sunday.

 From CBS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is striking a cautiously optimistic tone about 2023, predicting a major inflation cooldown and stressing that a recession isn't required to get prices back under control.

"I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation, if there's not an unanticipated shock," Yellen told CBS's "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired on Sunday.

