JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is testifying on Capitol Hill Thursday for the second straight day. This time, he'll face longtime critic, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In prepared testimony, Dimon said the future of the US economy is unpredictable, as the Fed raises rates but the job market remains robust. He said JPMorgan, the world's largest bank, was "prepared for even the worst outcome."

