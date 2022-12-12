It's not the most wonderful time of the year for markets. Here's why

This week might be the most stressful time of the year for investors. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 7.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The holidays are meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for investors, this week just might be the most stressful time of the year.

On the consumer front, two key economic reports — the Consumer Price Index read on inflation and retail sales — come out Tuesday and Thursday. Those numbers will give more clues about the health of American consumers. Are they still shopping despite rampant price increases?