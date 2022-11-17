One day after Elon Musk gave Twitter employees an ultimatum to commit to working in an "extremely hardcore" fashion at the company or leave, some staffers are preparing to exit the company while others are wrestling with the decision.

Two current Twitter employees told CNN on Thursday that they plan to reject the ultimatum, citing a toxic work environment they say the billionaire has introduced. Another Twitter employee told CNN Wednesday they were still weighing the decision, saying the email from Musk "felt like a punch in the gut because no matter how you felt about wanting to stay or wanting to go, you were forced to make a decision and feel like you're up against the time clock to make the best decision for you and your family."