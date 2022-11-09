'It is not an accident': Murdoch's media empire celebrates DeSantis as future of GOP after midterms

Rupert Murdoch, pictured here in 2014 in California, appeared to make clear on November 9 that he would prefer to cast aside former President Donald Trump in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the leader of the Republican party.​

 C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who controls some of the most powerful organs in conservative media, appeared to make clear Wednesday that he would prefer to cast aside former President Donald Trump in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the leader of the Republican party.​

The New York Post, a tabloid Murdoch controls, hailed DeSantis' election night victory on its front page Wednesday morning.