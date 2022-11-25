'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of the Central Bank Godwin Emefiele launch the new banknotes.

 Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters

Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system.

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit."