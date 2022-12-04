The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.

Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block, top bitcoin miners Hive and Riot, crypto bank Silvergate and software firm MicroStrategy, led by crypto evangelist Michael Saylor, have all plummeted in the past month.

