Apple is about to offer its first hints about iPhone 14 sales after weeks of rumors that demand for its latest smartphone lineup could be weaker than initially expected.

On Thursday afternoon, Apple will report earnings results for the September quarter, a period that includes about two weeks' worth of sales of the iPhone 14 lineup. While the time period is limited, Apple's results and its commentary for the current holiday quarter could offer insight into how the company and its core product are weathering an economic downturn that's taken a hit to other tech companies' results.