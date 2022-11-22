The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end.

What's happening: The dollar has shed more than 4% so far this quarter, falling back from a two-decade high it reached in September. Last week, investors turned bearish on the greenback for the first time since July 2021, according to data from Societe Generale.