Employers and job seekers broadly agree: The remote work experiment of 2020 has been a success.
Both sides of the labor market largely view remote work positively, with older job seekers and women most likely to favor working from home now and in the future.
The findings come from a survey June 23 and 29 of more than 4,000 job seekers and 150 employers by online employment marketplace ZipRecruiter. Here are some highlights:
1. Productivity benefits
80% of employers and 85% of job seekers described remote work as either enhancing or having no impact on their productivity. Employers were slightly more likely to say they saw productivity gains than losses, whereas job seekers were more than twice as likely to say they experienced gains.
2. Money savings
Around the world, executives are exploring remote work as a way to cut business costs: 30% of employers surveyed by ZipRecruiter identified reduced real estate and overhead costs as important benefits to their organizations.
But the results of the survey suggest that the cost savings associated with remote work may be even more important to workers. Large shares of job seekers identified saving money (71%) and time (64%) that would be spent commuting or saving money on work clothing (39%) as important benefits. 23% of job seekers said an important benefit of remote work was that it would allow them to live in areas with lower housing costs.
3. Boost to morale, mental health, retention
Social isolation, loneliness and difficulty staying motivated have received considerable attention in the media as potential downsides of remote work. But only relatively small shares of job seekers identified loneliness (10%) or staying motivated (8%) as their biggest remote-work challenges.
When asked how remote work affected their happiness, more than three times as many said it had made them happier (38%) rather than sadder (11%), and almost four times as many said it had made them less stressed (41%) rather than more stressed (11%).
Employers also saw better retention (32%) and reduced employee absences (40%) as important benefits of remote work.
4. Relatively few perceived downsides
Only 1 in 3 employers worries about potential loss of innovation and collaboration, and 1 in 3 job seekers worries about interruptions from children and other family members. Other potential drawbacks were of concern to even fewer respondents.
That said, half of respondents would prefer splitting the week between home and office over working full-time in one or the other, if they had the choice.
5. Larger changes over the long term
However, about half of workers are concerned about the possibility that remote work could weaken the bonds between employers and employees in the long run.
And roughly 1 in 2 workers is concerned that if companies expand their reliance on remote work, they might replace salaried full-time staff with contractors, favor those who do come to the office in promotions, or outsource work to places with cheaper housing costs and lower wages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.