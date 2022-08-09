Is inflation taking a summer vacation?

Shoppers shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill. on July 4. The Survey of Consumer Expectations on August 8 showed that expectations of higher prices are easing.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

It's August, and that means pretty much all of Wall Street is on vacation right now. The Fed has locked its doors and said, "See you in September." And politicos are island hopping: VP Kamala Harris made a fundraising appearance on the Vineyard this week alongside the Obamas.

Turns out inflation may be taking a summer break, too.

