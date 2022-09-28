Having an executive allegedly bite someone's nose might be the least of Beyond Meat's problems. Investors have taken a big chomp out of Beyond Meat's stock price as fears grow that the popularity of plant-based food may have reached a peak.

Shares of Beyond Meat were around $16 Wednesday. That's down more than 75% this year, near an all-time low, and well below its peak price of near $235 in 2019 shortly after the company went public.

