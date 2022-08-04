Is anyone buying couches and beds from Wayfair anymore?

Wayfair said that its sales declined 15% during its latest quarter ending June 30 compared with the same period last year; it also lost 24% of its active customers.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Early in the pandemic, people realized they were going to be spending a lot more time at home. So they decided to upgrade.

Shoppers dished out for new sofas, beds and decor, remodeled their kitchens and backyards and invested in their remote work setup. Demand was so hot that it broke global supply chains and caused lengthy delays for goods.

