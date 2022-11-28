Meta has been fined roughly $275 million by Ireland's data privacy regulator for failing to prevent hackers from siphoning off personal information from more than 500 million Facebook users in a 2019 data leak.

Monday's announcement marked the fourth time in about a year that Facebook's parent company has been penalized by the Irish Data Protection Commission, the chief privacy regulator overseeing Meta's operations in Europe. The decision to impose the fine was made last Friday, the commission said.