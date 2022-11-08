Two British-Iranian journalists working in the United Kingdom have been warned by police of a "credible" plot by Iran to kill them, according to their employer, London-based news channel Iran International.

In a statement Monday, the Farsi-language broadcaster said it was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the alleged lethal threats, while accusing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of being part of a "significant and dangerous escalation" of Tehran's "campaign to intimidate Iranian journalists working abroad."

