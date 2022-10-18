Foxconn, the Taiwanese company best known for building Apple's iPhones, recently showed off two new electric vehicles at an event in Taipei as the company expanded on its plans to do for cars what it's already done for phones.

The company, officially Hon Hai Technology Group but better known as Foxconn, hopes to build 5% of the world's electric cars by 2025, chairman Liu Young-way said at the event, according to Reuters. His ultimate goal is to one day approach the the 40% to 45% share the company has in computer and smartphone manufacturing, he said.