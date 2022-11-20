Americans are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. But investors in the United States (and the rest of the world for that matter) don't have much to be grateful for in what is turning out to be a rotten 2022.

The S&P 500 has plunged 17% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is in a bear market, having plummeted nearly 30%. Cryptos have crashed. AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond and other meme stocks have imploded. The housing market is starting to show signs of strain. There's not much to cheer in this market and economy.

