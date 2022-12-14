It's been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary.

But a number of signals this week are pointing to calmer waters ahead. The question is whether we've made it past the worst of things or if we're simply in the deceptively sunny eye of the storm.

Tags