Semiconductors are in everything. Our phones, our laptops, our televisions. Even our cars. But concerns about a global recession and continued worries about supply shortages stemming from lingering pandemic-related shutdowns in Asia over the past two years are hurting top chip companies.

Shares of Intel are down more than 45% this year, making it the biggest dog of the Dow. Intel is struggling despite well-publicized plans to build more plants in the United States and hire more at home. President Biden even just toured the new Intel facility in Ohio for its groundbreaking ceremony.

