Instagram testing a new feature that looks just like rival BeReal

Over the years, Facebook has used Instagram to compete with rivals like Snapchat and TikTok by cloning their signature features. Now, a newer, fast-growing service appears to have caught the company's attention: BeReal.

Instagram is testing a feature called "IG Candid Challenges" that appears strikingly similar to the core concept of BeReal, an app that has been dubbed the anti-Instagram for its focus on more "authentic" posts. On BeReal, users receive prompts at one random time each day to, you guessed it, "BeReal." Then they have two minutes to snap and post an unfiltered front-and-back photo of what they are up to at that moment.

