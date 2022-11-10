Inflation cools much more than expected in October

The economy was top of mind for voters in the midterm elections, exit polls showed, adding even more weight to a highly anticipated inflation report due out on November 10. A person shops at a grocery store in Washington, DC, on November 3.

Consumer prices rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, according to data released Thursday. The report was better than expected and surprised investors, with markets surging on the news. But the Federal Reserve still has far to go in its battle to tame inflation.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the changes in prices for a variety of consumer goods and services, was lower than the 8.2% reading in September.