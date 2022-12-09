India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a landslide election win in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat on Thursday, in a boost for the leader and his Hindu-nationalist party ahead of the 2024 general election.

The BJP took 156 of 182 total seats in the Gujarat state assembly following voting earlier this month, marking the party's best-ever performance in the state, a longtime BJP stronghold.