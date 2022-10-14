Indian health authorities have halted production at a pharmaceutical company in New Delhi after the World Health Organization (WHO) said its cough and cold syrups may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children.

The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited -- Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup -- have "unacceptable amounts" of chemicals that can damage the brain, lungs, liver and kidneys of those who take them.