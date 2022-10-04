In major reversal, Elon Musk again proposes buying Twitter at full price

Twitter stock surges on reports Elon Musk, seen here in Washington in March 2020, again proposes buying the company at full price.

 Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk on Monday sent a letter to Twitter proposing to follow through with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

In the letter, Musk said he would proceed with the acquisition on the original terms, pending receipt of the debt financing for the deal and provided that the Delaware Chancery Court stay the litigation proceedings over Musk's initial attempt to pull out of the deal and adjourn the upcoming trial over the dispute.