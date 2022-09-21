IMF chief warns there will be 'people on the street' globally unless steps taken to ease inflation

There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on September 21. Georgieva is pictured here in Poland in 2018.

 Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday.

"It is important to think that this compounded impact of multiple crises is already testing the patience and resilience of people. And if you don't take action to support the most vulnerable, there would be consequences: people on the street," IMF's Managing Director Georgieva told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

