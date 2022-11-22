If the world avoids a recession, it'll have India and China to thank

People walk on a pedestrian bridge which displays the numbers for the Shanghai Shenzhen stock indexes on October 28, in Shanghai, China.

 Hugo Hu/Getty Images

Global growth will slow further in the coming year but the world will likely avoid a recession thanks to Asia's biggest economies.

Global GDP is projected to grow by 3.1% this year, and by just 2.2% in 2023, according to the latest forecast from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).