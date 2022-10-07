Homeowners could be hit with as much as $17 billion in uninsured losses due to flooding from Hurricane Ian due to the latest estimate on damage caused by the storm.

The damage estimate comes from CoreLogic, a leading research firm that tracks and estimates the cost of damages from natural disasters. It puts uninsured flood losses at between $10 billion and $17 billion, which nearly matches the insured flood losses of between $8 billion and $18 billion.