Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.

Italian company Lablaco is working with fashion houses and brands to digitize their collections in the burgeoning "phygital" fashion market — when customers buy both a physical fashion item and its digital "twin," designed to be collected or worn by avatars in virtual environments like the metaverse.