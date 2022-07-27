How to take advantage of rising interest rates

The US central bank is expected to hike its overnight lending rate another 75 basis points to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

 Adobe Stock

In anticipation of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates yet again on Wednesday, consumers will face the question of where to park their savings for the best return and how to minimize their borrowing costs.

The US central bank is expected to hike its overnight lending rate another 75 basis points to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. It would be the fourth rate increase since March as the Fed tries to beat back high inflation. And more rate hikes are anticipated later this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.