How to save and invest for the life you want

Benz encourages everyone to focus on what she calls your "time on earth" allocation. That is, think about what is important to you and what you really want to spend more of your time doing -- not just in retirement but today and in the foreseeable future.

 Adobe Stock

Let's be honest: Saving and investing may be necessary, but they often can feel like a chore.

Both become a lot more rewarding, however, when you think of them as more than just spreading your money across different investment categories, such as stocks and bonds, to fund a seemingly far-off, no-guarantees future.