How to protect your 401(k) in a bear market

How to protect your 401(k) in a bear market.

 Adobe Stock

Stocks and bonds are trading in bear territory. And given current circumstances, it's fair to assume the markets will remain volatile for awhile.

Interest rates are rising quickly in the US and Europe amid government efforts to tamp down rampant inflation. Recession fears remain. And a steep drop in the British pound coupled with rising UK debt costs is causing concern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.