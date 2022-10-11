How to be a smart holiday shopper

Christmas comes early in an Old Navy store in Chelsea in New York on October 6.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

It's only October, but holiday shopping promotions are here with retailers bringing out the Christmas trees, turning on the holiday music and dangling sales from now until January.

This month alone, there's Target's "Deal Days," Walmart's "Rollbacks and More," Best Buy's "Flash Sale" and a new Amazon Prime Day-like event. Soon will come way-too-early Black Friday promotions weeks before the actual shopping holiday, then the December-long sales events and post-holiday clearance deals.

CNN Underscored senior editor Chelsea Stone contributed to this article.