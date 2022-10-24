How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants

Regional banks are doing much better than financial giants. Pictured are the headquarters of Huntington Bank in Columbus, Ohio on July 23, 2016.

 Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA/AP

Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans.

But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.