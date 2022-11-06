Last week was a volatile one on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed the market's dreams of a pivot and suggested that more big rate hikes are likely coming. But Wall Street is still turning its hopes to Washington.

Investors are betting on a big Republican wave in the midterm elections. If Republicans take at least one chamber of Congress in Tuesday's midterm election, that will likely result in more gridlock, which the market usually loves.

